63,613 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,162,000 after purchasing an additional 874,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

