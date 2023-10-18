AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Down 5.2%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.35 and last traded at $54.35. Approximately 41,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 435,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 26.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

