AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,855. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.