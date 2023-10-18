Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($2.96) million during the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

