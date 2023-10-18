Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 22.09.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($2.96) million during the quarter.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.