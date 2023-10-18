ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $19.75

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $19.16. ACM Research shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 153,819 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,348 shares of company stock worth $4,409,957. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

