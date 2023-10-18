Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,062,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATVI

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.