Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. GHE LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,158,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

ADBE traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $562.80. 828,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The company has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.09 and its 200-day moving average is $470.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

