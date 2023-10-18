Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $560.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

