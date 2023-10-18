Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $560.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

