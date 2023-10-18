Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 726,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,323,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $492,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $492,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,867,000 after buying an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after acquiring an additional 314,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

