Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $98,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $98,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $59,200.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $317,397. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

