AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 699,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.