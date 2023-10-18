AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Head-To-Head Comparison

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and NNN REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 13.01% 8.75% 0.47% NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and NNN REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.58 -$53.10 million $0.55 9.42 NNN REIT $773.05 million 8.63 $334.63 million $2.04 17.93

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NNN REIT has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and NNN REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 NNN REIT 1 4 5 0 2.40

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. NNN REIT has a consensus target price of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.61%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than NNN REIT.

Summary

NNN REIT beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

