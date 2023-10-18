Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.70 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

