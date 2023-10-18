Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.5 days.
Airbus Stock Up 3.1 %
EADSF stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503. Airbus has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $152.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39.
About Airbus
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.