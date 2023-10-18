Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.5 days.

Airbus Stock Up 3.1 %

EADSF stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503. Airbus has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $152.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

