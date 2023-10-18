Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.5 %
Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
