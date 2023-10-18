Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,100 shares during the period. Amcor accounts for 5.5% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Amcor worth $146,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 1,687,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,599,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.