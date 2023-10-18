Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ameresco worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 158,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

