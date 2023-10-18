América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.35. 331,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,708,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMX

América Móvil Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.