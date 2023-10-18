American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,770,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 25,696,936 shares.The stock last traded at $11.43 and had previously closed at $11.94.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,204,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $587,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

