Americana Partners LLC Has $248,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

