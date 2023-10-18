Americana Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $280.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.