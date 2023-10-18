Americana Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $283,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

