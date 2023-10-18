Americana Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.45 and its 200-day moving average is $434.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $338.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

