Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.