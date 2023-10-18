Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FPE stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

