Americana Partners LLC Sells 6,915 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 163.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 906,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Avista by 2,186.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 511,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Avista Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AVA opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Avista’s payout ratio is 95.34%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.