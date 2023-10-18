Americana Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $426.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

