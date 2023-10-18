Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.25 and its 200-day moving average is $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

