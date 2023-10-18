Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

