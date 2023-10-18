Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Buys 5 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,265 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £113.25 ($138.33).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,163 ($26.42) per share, with a total value of £129.78 ($158.52).

Anglo American Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 86 ($1.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,181.50 ($26.65). 842,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,316.07. The firm has a market cap of £29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,619.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 7,357.14%.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.78) to GBX 2,430 ($29.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.86) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.47).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

