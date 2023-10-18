Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.75

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 226875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

