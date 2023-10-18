Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

