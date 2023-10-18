Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

