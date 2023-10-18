Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
Insider Activity at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $119,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
