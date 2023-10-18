Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $119,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

