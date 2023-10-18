ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.50. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

In related news, Director John Scott Emrich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About ArrowMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.