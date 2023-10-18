Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
