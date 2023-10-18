ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $760.20.

ASML Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $26.44 on Wednesday, reaching $582.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.92 and a 200 day moving average of $666.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $410.39 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

