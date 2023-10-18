ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $608.63

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $608.63, but opened at $581.78. ASML shares last traded at $576.33, with a volume of 662,491 shares traded.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $760.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.59. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

