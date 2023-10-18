Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.78. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 69,738 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The firm has a market cap of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 86,541 shares of company stock valued at $550,867. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 280.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 118.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 112,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 316.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 93.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

