Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,362 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $335.11 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.10 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.55 and a 200 day moving average of $324.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

