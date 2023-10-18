Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 32,703 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

