Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

