Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.51 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

NYSE:LHX opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

