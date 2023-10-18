Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of CDW worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 789.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $157.35 and a 12-month high of $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.