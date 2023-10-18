Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.28 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

WEC opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.