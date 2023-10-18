Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $195.41 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.06 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.