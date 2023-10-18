Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $188,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

