Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,916 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,469 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.