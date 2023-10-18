Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,225 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.